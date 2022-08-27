Sharon Hazzis

Sharon Eileen Hazzis, 67, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. She was born June 12, 1955, in Portsmouth, Virginia to the late Robert and Derlie James.

Sharon had an infectious smile and a genuine love for people and animals. She never met a stranger and was a dedicated mother, wife, friend and dog mom. She proudly worked to put her son through college — one of her biggest achievements.

