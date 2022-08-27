Sharon Hazzis

Sharon Eileen Hazzis, 67, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. She was born June 12, 1955, in Portsmouth, Virginia to the late Robert and Derlie James.
Sharon had an infectious smile and a genuine love for people and animals. She never met a stranger and was a dedicated mother, wife, friend and dog mom. She proudly worked to put her son through college — one of her biggest achievements.
Speaking of achievements, Sharon had a lot of them. She was an incredible athlete — a talented surfer who was the East Coast Women’s Surfing Champion, a black belt in karate and was also a state uneven parallel bars gymnast champion.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband and the love of her life, George Hazzis III; son, Christopher Hwalek; step-daughter, Kristin; brother, Robert “Bobby” James; sister, June DeLauney (Hubey); grandchildren, Elias and Sophia canine companion, Bella as well as numerous family members and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service for Sharon will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Dignity Memorial Life Celebration Center, 7134 Powell Road, Wildwood, Florida 34785.
In order to truly celebrate Sharon’s life, please wear your favorite pair of flip-flops as she wouldn’t go anywhere she couldn’t wear them.
