Sharon Murphy Allen transitioned over to her heavenly home on May 31, 2022 at the University of Miami in Miami, Florida.
Sharon was born on Nov. 27, 1956, in Havre De Grace, Maryland. She is a graduate of Key West High School, Class of 1975. She has dedicated more than 30 years of service to Key West City Hall, as well as CVS for many years.
She was a member of Myrna E. Sawyer Key of the Gulf No. 5 OES and president of the American Legion Auxiliary post #165.
She leaves to cherish her memories her sisters Linda Henderson and Nancy (James) Sutton, numerous nieces, nephews and a host of sorrowing friends.
The family received friends for a viewing Friday, June 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Funeral services will take place Saturday, June 11, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, with The Rev. Canon Debra Maconaughey presiding, and burial to follow in the family plot of the Key West City Cemetery.
Key West Mortuary and Cremation Center is entrusted with all arrangements.
