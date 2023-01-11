Shawn “Mitchell” Jackson died unexpectedly on Jan. 4, 2023 in Key West, Florida, at the age of 47.
Mitchell is survived by his parents Ricky and Debra Jackson; brother Jeremy (Kristen) Jackson, all of Key West; his beautiful daughter, Lillian Jackson of West Palm Beach, Florida; his Aunt Cathy and Uncle Ruben Munoz; Uncle Ricky Hollingsworth, Aunt Dee Dee Woodward, Aunt Melissa Goodman; his first cousins Mundy (Lisbey) Mira, Felicia Mira, Nicole Munoz, Leslie (Doug) Holmes, Monica Munoz, Michael Hollingsworth, Matthew Hollingsworth, Clint Hollingsworth, Lindsey (Richie) Wetherell, Jessica Goodman; nephews and niece Cole Jackson, Emmy Jackson, Rocco Tywman, Geo Tywman and Cruz Holmes. He is preceded in death by paternal grandmother Audrey Jackson, maternal grandmother Fay Brean, both of Key West; maternal grandfather Jack Hollingsworth of Greenville, South Carolina and Aunt Lou (Mundy) Mira of Key West.
Mitchell was born on Feb. 1, 1975, to Ricky and Debra Jackson. He graduated from Key West High School in 1993. He was blessed with his daughter on March 30, 2006. Lilly was the love of his life, they had a connection like no other.
Mitchell left Key West briefly but returned to work for the family business Aqua Clean Pool & Spa, Inc. Mitchell was the repair man, he loved a challenge and could fix anything. Electrical stuff was his favorite. If you needed a tool, Mitchell had it! Always the life of the party, he was loved by everyone and also loved everyone, making instant connections with strangers was not uncommon. He was a genuine person who will be dearly missed by everyone who has had the pleasure of knowing him.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 14, from 5 to 8 p.m. upstairs at the Waterfront Brewery. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mitchell’s life. In lieu of flowers, a college fund has been set up at First State Bank, ℅ Lillian Jackson. The family would like to thank all emergency response personnel, the outpouring of love, prayer, support and food from our amazing friends and family.
