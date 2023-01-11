SHAWN "MITCHELL" JACKSON

Shawn “Mitchell” Jackson died unexpectedly on Jan. 4, 2023 in Key West, Florida, at the age of 47.

Mitchell is survived by his parents Ricky and Debra Jackson; brother Jeremy (Kristen) Jackson, all of Key West; his beautiful daughter, Lillian Jackson of West Palm Beach, Florida; his Aunt Cathy and Uncle Ruben Munoz; Uncle Ricky Hollingsworth, Aunt Dee Dee Woodward, Aunt Melissa Goodman; his first cousins Mundy (Lisbey) Mira, Felicia Mira, Nicole Munoz, Leslie (Doug) Holmes, Monica Munoz, Michael Hollingsworth, Matthew Hollingsworth, Clint Hollingsworth, Lindsey (Richie) Wetherell, Jessica Goodman; nephews and niece Cole Jackson, Emmy Jackson, Rocco Tywman, Geo Tywman and Cruz Holmes. He is preceded in death by paternal grandmother Audrey Jackson, maternal grandmother Fay Brean, both of Key West; maternal grandfather Jack Hollingsworth of Greenville, South Carolina and Aunt Lou (Mundy) Mira of Key West.

