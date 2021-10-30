You can shed tears that she is gone, or you can smile because she has lived.
Shelley Ann Lowe, 71, of Key West, Florida, passed away Oct. 25, 2021, from a massive stroke, surrounded by her husband and sons.
Shelley was born April 20, 1950, to the late Mike Sandine and Betty Rider.
She is survived by her loving husband, Benjamin E. Lowe Jr.; her children, Frank Duponty (Victoria). Benjamin E. Lowe III (Krishna), Bobby Lowe (Sheri), and Mandy Wells (Damon); grandchildren, Addison Duponty, Allison Duponty, Logan Lowe, Landon Lowe, Maddox Lowe, Sydney Wells, Hayden Wells, Peyton Lowe, and Kiley Lowe; multiple siblings, Joey Sandine, Michael Sandine, Robert Sandine, Jimmy Sandine and Betty (Tootie) Demain; and many nieces and nephews.
Grandma Shelley was one of a kind. Her infectious laugh (and occasional snort) you could hear for miles. She was genuinely kind and compassionate and had a heart of gold. To her family, she was 24 karats!
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 3 p.m. at Dean-Lopez Funeral Home, 418 Simonton St. Following the service, we will have a celebration of life at the Lowe residence, 2917 Venetian Drive.
