Shirley Baker Williams, 85, of Clearwater, Florida, passed away on June 2, 2023, under the care of Suncoast Hospice Palm Harbor, Florida. Shirley was born on Jan. 30, 1938 in Key West, a third generation Key West Conch and daughter of the late Earl Eugene Baker and Edna Louise (Lowe) Baker of Key West. She was preceded in death by husband Kenneth D. Williams, daughter Sheryl Rose Williams, and brothers Eugene Baker and Vernon Baker, all of Key West. She is survived by son Keith A. Williams, daughter-in-law Paula J. Williams, granddaughter’s Celeste Inghram (Robert), Kelsy Rose Williams, great grandchildren Vera and Everett Inghram, twin sister Peggy Baker Allen (Norman), brother-in-law John Lawler as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was employed for several years at the Monroe County School District where she retired. Shirley was a devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, daughter and sister. She was a member of the Fleming Street United Methodist Church of Key West and a member of Friendship United Methodist Church of Clearwater. Memorial services will be held at the Old Stone United Methodist Church and graveside services will be at the Key West Cemetery on Aug. 5, 2023.
To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.