Shirley Jean Jarchow Jefferson Navarro, 88, of Winter Haven, Florida, passed away on Feb. 27, 2022, from cancer.
Shirley was born on April 12, 1933, to Walter and Edna Jarchow in Port Huron, Michigan.
Shirley, in 1952, married her first husband, Jim Jefferson, in Port Huron, Michigan and had four children, Cindy Jefferson, Joseph Jefferson, John Jefferson and Joyce Jefferson Hollingsworth, where they resided in Yale, Michigan, until the whole family moved to Key West in 1974.
In Key West, Shirley was employed as a bookkeeper and cashier at the Black Angus, as a teller at First State Bank and finally as a bookkeeper for Monroe County.
In 1982, Shirley married Daniel Navarro in Key West, Florida, and acquired two stepchildren with Danny, Kelly Navarro and Joe Navarro. In 1997, they moved to Winter Haven, Florida, where they spent their retirement years enjoying line dancing, attending baseball spring training games, traveling on cruise ships and adventuring with their neighbors on group bus tours.
Shirley was predeceased by her parents and two children, Joyce Hollingsworth and Joseph Jefferson. She is survived by Daniel Navarro of Winter Haven; Cindy Jefferson, Orange Lake, Florida; John and Jayne Jefferson, Canonsburg, Pennsylvania; Kelly Navarro, Buffalo, New York; and Joe Navarro, Key West; and grandchildren Trevor Tellone, Torin Tellone, Michelle Jefferson, Shari Jefferson, Weston Jefferson, Michael Hollingsworth, Matthew Hollingsworth and Clint Hollingsworth.
Shirley’s cremains will be interred in her family plot in Port Sanilac, Michigan, at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Navarro as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.