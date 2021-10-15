Shirley M. Zinker, 92, of Ocala, Florida passed away at her home surrounded by family on Oct. 10, 2021. She was born Aug. 16, 1929, the daughter of the late Donald Curry and Marie (MacDonald) Navarro. Shirley was a native of Key West, Florida before moving to the Ocala area in 1995. In 1949, Shirley married her loving husband, John, and together the two shared many years of love and happiness before his passing in 2009. Shirley devoted more than 20 years of her life volunteering at the Hospice of Marion County Thrift Stores.
Shirley is survived by her seven children, Nancy Mountjoy, Linda Hernandez (Roy), Donna Walton, Deborah Taylor (Paul), Eva Conaway (Drew), Robert Zinker (Shawne), Beverly Hair (Mike); her sister Juanita Navarro, her brother Carl Curry; her 17 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John; her parents; and her brother Donald Curry Jr. and sister Lorraine Curry.
A funeral service for Shirley will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 910 E Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be sent to http://www.hiers-baxley.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Zinker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.