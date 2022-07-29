Shirley Ross Young Block

Blok

She called herself “Shirley Ross” because it made her sound feisty, Southern, friendly and interesting — and she was all that. Born May 12, 1927 in Houston, Texas, she was a fourth-generation Houstonian. Her parents were Vanita King Young and Jack Young. Shirley Ross was proud of her Texas heritage, going back to her great-great-grandfather, Thomas Shirley, and her great-great-great-grandfather, William A. Van Alstyne, a principal stockholder in the Houston & Texas Railroad.

She graduated from Lamar High School, attended the University of Texas and Southwestern University, then graduated from the University of Houston. Shirley married the love of her life, Edward Martel Block, on Sept. 2, 1950; they were married for 66 years until his death in 2016. The couple moved from Houston to Brenham, Texas, then to St. Louis, Missouri. They also lived in Chicago, Illinois, New York City, Summit, New Jersey and Key West, Florida. Shirley was president of the St. Joseph’s Hospital auxiliary in St. Louis. In New York, she was on the Catholic Church’s Inner City School Board. In Key West, she was on the board of Old Island Restoration, the Friends of the Library, Key West Pops and was a volunteer at the St. Mary Star of the Sea soup kitchen.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.