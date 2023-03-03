Shirley "Tissy" Worley Harrington

Harrington

Shirley “Tissy” Worley Harrington, 75, of Nashville, Tennessee, died Feb. 21, 2023. Tissy was born on June 6, 1947, in Atlanta, Georgia, the daughter of the late James Douglas Worley Sr. and Helen “Frosty” Jones Worley. She was the loving wife of the late David “Harry” Harrington.

Tissy was a long-time resident of Key West, Florida. She was a first-grade teacher for nearly 40 years and was a beloved member of the local island community.

