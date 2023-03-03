Shirley “Tissy” Worley Harrington, 75, of Nashville, Tennessee, died Feb. 21, 2023. Tissy was born on June 6, 1947, in Atlanta, Georgia, the daughter of the late James Douglas Worley Sr. and Helen “Frosty” Jones Worley. She was the loving wife of the late David “Harry” Harrington.
Tissy was a long-time resident of Key West, Florida. She was a first-grade teacher for nearly 40 years and was a beloved member of the local island community.
Ms. Harrington is survived by her mother, Helen “Frosty” Jones Worley of Nashville; brother JD “Chip” Worley Jr. of Nashville; stepdaughter Kim Harrington Lawrence (Mark) of Marblehead, Massachusetts; niece Shannon Worley Helfenberger (Shane) of Nolensville, Tennessee; and great-nephew Drew Helfenberger of Nolensville, Tennessee.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 3, at 2 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Nashville. Donations may be made to American Cancer Society and Imagination Library.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.