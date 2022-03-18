Sidney Nolan Kerr, better known as “Mockingbird”, aka “Bird”, formerly of Key West, Florida passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the age of 83. Sidney’s final years prior to his passing were spent in Dunnellon, Florida with his loving family. Sidney was born in Key West, Florida to Maria Perez Kerr and Kermit “Monk” Kerr on December 6, 1938.
Sidney was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and a true friend to many. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Nancy Kerr, daughters Sabra Cohen (Jason), Janice Morgan, son John Kerr, four grandchildren Sydney Cohen (fiancé Garytt Gamble), Aaron Cohen, Brad Morgan (Christine), and Christy Bondurant (Chris), sister Maggie Kerr Long (Bill) and sister-in-law Rosella “Bucky” Kerr. Sidney is preceded in death by his parents, Maria and Kermit “Monk” Kerr, loving sister and brother Rose Kerr and Kermit Kerr. He will also be greatly missed by his close cousin Danny Oropeza (Chomi) and great friend Coach Pedro Fraga (Nora), along with his nieces Lucy Smith-Skaggs, Patricia Sawyer-Hachmann and Cindy Kerr.
Sidney retired from City Electric after 30 years of service and later relocated to Dunnellon, Florida to be with his family. Beginning in his younger years, he had a strong passion for softball/baseball, where he played on many teams under the Bayview lights. All who knew him understood Coach Mockingbird’s compassion toward the players he coached, mentored and became friends with through the years. He will be missed by not only his loving family, but also by each and every player and coaches whose life he touched.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 20, at 1 p.m. at the Key West High School Auditorium. Please feel free to wear the Key West Conch colors. Burial will follow at the Key West City Cemetery. The family would like to thank everyone for all the prayers and kindness that were extended to us. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Key West Winter Baseball, 3500 North Roosevelt Blvd., Key West, FL 33040, this will support the Conch Ball baseball program. The Dean-Lopez Funeral Home is entrusted with all funeral arrangements.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.