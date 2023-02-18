Snookie Spaulding

Spaulding

Henry won. Henry was the name Snookie Spaulding gave to her tumor.

Following a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer, long-time Key West resident Snookie Spaulding passed away at home with her son P.J. By her side. P.J. moved in with his mother the final few weeks of her life, and with the support of hospice, he was there to provide for her until the end.

To plant a tree in memory of Snookie Spaulding as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.