Henry won. Henry was the name Snookie Spaulding gave to her tumor.
Following a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer, long-time Key West resident Snookie Spaulding passed away at home with her son P.J. By her side. P.J. moved in with his mother the final few weeks of her life, and with the support of hospice, he was there to provide for her until the end.
Like so many others on this playful island, Snookie was a true Key West character. She loved to have a good time, she was loyal to her friends, and she never minced words, no matter the topic. You always knew where you stood with Snookie. She had very strong opinions about most everything, and shared those opinions quite freely, whether you liked them or not.
She was the “Queen of the Corner” of Southard and Elizabeth streets! It seemed she knew everyone on the island, and everyone knew her. She loved animals (especially her cats) as much as she enjoyed a nice glass of wine or a well made cocktail. She loved a good (long) conversation, although Snookie usually did most of the talking! She loved to have a good time with close friends, and always enjoyed a good party. Snookie WAS the party, and the party will never be the same.
From all your Key West friends, it’s been almost a year since we lost you, but we still love and miss you, Snookie.
