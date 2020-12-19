Stanley T Rzad III (d. December 11, 2020)
Passed in peace at age 76 after a short battle with Covid-19. Survived by loving wife of 51 years Karon Rzad. Loving father of Theodor (Alexandra) Rzad, Tiffany (Sean) Cox, and Katherine Rzad.
Proud grandfather of five boys: Brendan, Caden, Stanley, Rowan, and Jerry. Brother of Maureen Ladasz. Further survived by nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.
A long-time Rotarian and Mason, he cared deeply for his community and philanthropies. Anyone who knew Stanley admired him. He was generous, sincere, and patient with his family and friends.
Always a smile on his face, Stanley had a great sense of humor. He was an avid collector and loved the automobile. He will be remembered as a kind and gentle man, a family man and humanitarian.
Memorial service to be held on Saturday, December 19th, at 10 AM at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 509 East Twiggs Street, Tampa, Florida 33602. The event will be live streamed on Facebook.
A Celebration of Life will be held once it’s safe for all to travel.