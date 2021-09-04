Stephanie Howe, 77, died on Aug. 26, 2021, in her home surrounded by the love of her family and friends and her beloved dogs. She bravely battled metastatic breast cancer for 13 years and fought like hell. Stephanie leaves behind her favorite four-legged children, Reef and Lily, as well as her twin daughters, Sara Gosselin (Leo) and Barbara Csutak (Attila). She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Sawyer Mitchell, Noi Csutak, Max Mitchell, and Kai Csutak and her friend and ex-husband, Keith Howe.
Stephanie was born on July 20, 1944, in Michigan, growing up in Beaverton and wintering in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She was an independent young lady, which led to many entertaining stories for her family to share. Stephanie was a brilliant mathematician and pioneer in computer system engineering. After graduating from Michigan State University and the University of Nebraska, she worked for IBM, taught at the University of Nebraska and Iowa State University and had her own consulting firm. Stephanie’s consulting business brought many business computer systems in California, Illinois and elsewhere through the Y2K years. She worked part-time in Key West and part-time in Chicago for many years, and was proud to become a full-time Conch in 2008. Stephanie enjoyed her time volunteering at the Literacy Volunteers of America and gave generously to those around her and the SPCA. Stephanie was a strong, incredibly smart female role model to her children and grandchildren. She was a ferocious card player, an avid reader and was known for her humor and her love of her friends, dogs, and Key West.
A celebration of Stephanie’s life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9. Text (or call) family for details about the celebration at 630-220-7555.
