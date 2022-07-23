Stephen Keating Murray-Smith

Murray-Smith

1950 — 2022

Born in Daytona Beach, son of Phyllis and Bud Smith, Steve quickly became involved in local community affairs. An outspoken individual, Steve was always first to offer assistance to those in need, yet standing firm in his beliefs. Moving to Key West in the late 1980s, Steve became the Director of Volunteers for the AIDS organization before rapidly becoming well known and loved in the local community. Steve’s major claim to fame began with the Key West Business Guild.

To plant a tree in memory of Stephen Murray-Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.