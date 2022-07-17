Born in Daytona Beach, son of Phyllis and Bud Smith, Steve quickly became involved in local community affairs. An outspoken individual, Steve was always first to offer assistance to those in need, yet standing firm in his beliefs. Moving to Key West in the late 1980s, Steve became the Director of Volunteers for the AIDS organization before rapidly becoming well known and loved in the local community. Steve’s major claim to fame began with the Key West Business Guild.
Steve pioneered Key West as a premiere gay destination. Traveling to the far corners of the world, Steve carried the Rainbow Flag wherever he went. Later on working with the TDC, Steve continued the passionate tourism journey, although often met with funding and other challenges and traveling on his own dime. If that weren’t enough, Steve began a campaign to end corruption in local politics and was elected to the Florida Keys Mosquito Control Board where he served 16 years to his constituents.
Later in life, an aggressive cancer took hold and after a seven-year battle, Steve gave up the fight. He is survived by his beloved life partner, Paul Murray, and his two brothers, Michael and Brian Smith. Per Steve’s request, there will be a Celebration of Life for closest friends and family to be held at a later date. Steve will be returned to Daytona Beach, where he will be laid to rest along side his late arents.
May he rest in peace.
