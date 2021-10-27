On Oct. 14, 2021, Stephen Kilpatrick passed from this life, surrounded by his family, at the age of 82. He was a loving family patriarch, successful trial attorney, musician, existential seeker, and maverick. He died unexpectedly from natural causes.
Stephen was born in Mackey, Indiana, on May 19, 1939, the son of Arvel Kilpatrick, a high school teacher, and Louedythe (Veller) Kilpatrick, a seamstress and coal miner’s daughter.
When Stephen was still young, his family moved to Evansville, where he grew up. He revealed his gift for music at the age of 3 when he sat down at the family piano and began to play.
He enjoyed a lifelong love affair with sports and was a talented athlete. He played varsity basketball and baseball at Bosse High School, from which he graduated in 1957. He was a loyal IU basketball fan, Colts supporter and NBA addict.
At Indiana University, he followed his older brother into the Delta Upsilon fraternity. He forged friendships with fraternity brothers that endured life’s events and sustained him until his death.
In 1961, he married his first wife, Jane Watson. The following year, he had his first daughter, Stephanie, and graduated from Indiana University with a degree in economics. In 1966, he graduated from Indiana University law school.
In the 1960s, he was inspired by John F. Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy in the same way his grandparents were affected by FDR. This period sparked his lasting passion for politics, history, individual liberties and matters of justice.
In 1967, he started his career in Columbus, where his second daughter, Erin, was born in 1968. His work caught the eye of Leon Cline, a seasoned trial lawyer, who hired Stephen and became his mentor.
In 1970, he moved to Indianapolis where he joined the firm of Eskenazi, Mitchell, and Yosha. As he continued to try cases, he realized he had a special talent for injury litigation that he could use to help people. Shortly thereafter, he opened his own law practice.
Around this time, Stephen discovered Brown County, Indiana, and in doing so, discovered his home. He loved the land and the developing community of musicians and craftspeople, and he found his place within both. He was a Brown County resident for over 45 years.
In the early 1980s, Stephen met the love of his life, Jan (Metz) Kilpatrick. They were married for 32 years and together for 40. Stephen often told his family that she was the best thing that ever happened to him.
After Stephen retired from practicing law, he and Jan owned and managed their tropical retreat called Elizabeth’s Secret. Stephen was a Key West resident for 40 years and very proud to be an “honorary Conch.”
Most importantly, Stephen thought he was the luckiest man in the world because he had beautiful, strong, and capable daughters and grandchildren. They were his whole life and source of eternal pride and contentment. His top priority was that he admirably performed his familial duties. You can rest in peace, Dad and Grandpa; you done good.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Sycamore Land Trust (sycamorelandtrust.org/donate).