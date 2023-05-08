Stephen Michael Lamando, 59, of Key West, Florida, passed away suddenly on May 1, 2023.
Stephen was born on April 7, 1964, to Nickolas Anthony Lamando and Mary Patricia Smith Lamando in Cold Spring, New York.
In 1980, at the age of 16, Stephen met his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Jacqueline. After graduating from John Jay High School in 1982, where he played football and hockey, he went on to study finance at Pace University.
Upon graduation, he started his first job at Goldman Sachs, which kickstarted a more than 30-year career in business. Stephen was a celebrated entrepreneur with accomplishments across the financial, real estate and boating industry.
Stephen is predeceased by his loving father, Nickolas Lamando. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Jacqueline Beausoleil Lamando and three children, Stephen Jr., Nicholas and Bridgette.
He is also survived by his mother, Mary Lamando, and his three siblings, Nicholas Lamando (Jane), Michael Lamando, and Patricia Montano (Frank). In addition, Stephen was a beloved cousin to many, and an uncle to 20 nieces and nephews.
Stephen's first passion was creating businesses. Work-life for him was an insatiable love that filled him with endless excitement, joy, connection and a responsibility to others, which he owned with consistent grace. Outside of work, he was deeply passionate about vintage boats, history, being near and on the water, Lake George and never missing the Key West sunset.
If the universe allowed you to cross paths with Steve, then you know what it felt like to be in the presence of magic. He was able to absorb worry in others instantaneously and made anyone in his presence feel like the center of the universe.
His warm energy was healing, and his bright insights were more illuminating than the sun. He made the impossible seem easy, in the same way nature does each day. He was otherworldly.
At the perfect moment, Steve would pull from an endless supply of sayings, his own language of sorts. One of his mantras was the "can-do attitude," which he constantly lived by. Everything he engaged in was done with confidence and, somehow, instant mastery. He was a jack-of-all-trades.
His presence consistently arrived with a blinding charm; he never left a moment laughless or forgettable. He made the mediocrity of life feel special and the fearful feel brave. He was a superhero, a king, a son, a brother, a friend, a leader, a remarkable man, a gentle husband and an irreplaceable father.
Steve's spirit was too big for this world. He now lives on in all that he cherished in this precious life. Rest in peace he will and know that he is not gone, for as he would say, "I'm just resting my eyes."
Services to celebrate Stephen's life will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Basilica School of St. Mary Star of the Sea, From Start to Finish: High School Capital Campaign.