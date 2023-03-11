Steven Elliott Ness, 78, of Key West, passed away Feb. 23, 2023 in the hospital awaiting heart surgery.
Born in Washington, D.C., Steve attended school in Maryland, where he excelled in sports and created life-long friendships and a love of baseball. He attended Montgomery College in Silver Spring, Maryland, where he earned a baseball scholarship and was scouted by Major League Baseball teams.
Although he completed an apprenticeship in refrigeration engineering, when moving to Key West with his sweetie and wife, Kathy Hoisington (who predeceased him), they opened an awning business, Canvas Creations, for 40-plus years and were known as “the shade makers.”
Excelling in sports, Steve made many friends at Perry Court as team player and umpire of men’s softball, also serving as Key West Softball commissioner for several years. After retiring his awning business, he focused on collecting, buying and selling baseball cards, and his life-long love of motorcycles that created even more friendships along life’s highways.
Steve’s gift for gab, even in his last few days, included plans to regain his strength and visit friends in his new Mustang e-car with the important lady from his high school days, Robyn Warren Simmons, with whom he enjoyed a strong bond in recent years up until the day of his passing.
Survived by his sister, Susan, and many friends, Steve will be missed dearly. Chief Seattle claimed, “There is no death, only a change of worlds.” We’ll be comforted knowing Steve is surely making his mark in that new world.
