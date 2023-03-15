Steven Elliott Ness

Ness

Steven Elliott Ness, 78, of Key West, passed away Feb. 23, 2023 in the hospital awaiting heart surgery.

Born in Washington, D.C., Steve attended school in Maryland, where he excelled in sports and created life-long friendships and a love of baseball. He attended Montgomery College in Silver Spring, Maryland, where he earned a baseball scholarship and was scouted by Major League Baseball teams.

