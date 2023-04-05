Steven Michael Leonard, born on Feb. 25, 1948, passed away on March 29, 2023. He was living his dream in Big Torch Key, Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Betty Leonard, and brother Jimmy Leonard. He is survived by his sister, Meg Leonard, his brother, Marc (Lori) Leonard, cousin Jan Peer, son Brendan (Shelena) Leonard, daughter Ashlyn Leonard, three grandchildren Logan, Lexi and Harper, and niece Allison Leonard.
Steve graduated from the University of Florida and remained an avid Gator fan. After college, he worked until his retirement at the Oscar Mayer-Kraft Corporation. Once he retired he was able to move to Big Torch Key, where he enjoyed the laid-back life of the Keys. Steve had a sense of humor like no other and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
The Dean-Lopez Funeral Home, Big Pine Key, is entrusted with all funeral arrangements.
