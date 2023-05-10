Stuart Jonathan Thad Schippereit, 74, of Savannah, Georgia, passed away Monday April 24, 2023 at his home with family by his side. He was born March 22, 1949 in Columbus, Ohio to the late George and Mary Schippereit. He had moved from Key West, Florida in 2016 to enjoy the wild and crazy world of downtown Savannah.
Stuart attended the University of Notre Dame, graduating in 1971 with a bachelor’s degree and spending one of those years abroad in France, which influenced his life greatly. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1973 to 1994. He retired with an honorable discharge as Commander, Intelligence subspecialist and computer systems management. During his years in the Navy, he attended Naval Postgraduate School and graduated in 1979 with a master’s degree in National Security Affairs. He then worked for multiple agencies until completely retiring to soak up the sun and fun in Key West.
Stuart had many interests including charitable work feeding the hungry, writing almost every day, long motorcycle trips with his friends, his hot rod and taking pictures of all the interesting things he saw on his travels. He loved good food, good whiskey and was quite the wine connoisseur. He could always come up with a good costume for any party situation.
Stuart is survived by his wife, Janet Van Tuyl; daughter, Shannon Brewster; brother, Thad Schippereit; sister, Merrie Schippereit; sister, Barbara Lisiak; brother, Peter Schippereit; sister, Julie Schippereit; grandchildren, Madeline, Matthew and Amanda; and stepson, Matthew Dean. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Caroline Schippereit; brother, Paul Schippereit; and his parents.
A memorial service to be held later at the time of his burial in Arlington National Cemetery, Virginia.
