Stuart Mead

Stuart Allen Mead, “Capt. Stu” of Brant Lake, New York and Little Torch Key, Florida, passed away peacefully at his home on Dec. 3, 2021 at the age of 69.
Stuart was born on Aug. 28, 1952 to Norman and Ruth Mead in Ticonderoga, New York. After graduating from Horicon Central School in 1970 (with a massive class size of 18); he went on to earn his degree at Indian River Community College in Fort Pierce, Florida. Stuart then returned to Brant Lake to run the family business, Mead’s Cottages.
Capt. Stu had a passion for the sea, and this led to him earning a Master’s Captain license. He loved barefoot water-skiing, scuba diving and fishing. Whether fishing with his kids for brook trout in the Adirondacks, bluefish in Nantucket, or for yellowtail around the reefs of the Florida Keys a day on the water was a day well spent.
Stuart is predeceased by his parents, Norman and Ruth Mead of Brant Lake, New York/Hobe Sound, Florida, his sister Mary Rude of Raleigh, North Carolina, and his brother Norman “Bud” Mead of Hobe Sound.
He is survived by his sister Judy (John) Rhoday of Union Hall, Virginia; his children Angie Mead (Eric Konazewski) of Brant Lake; Erin (Shane) Maltbie of Framingham, Massachusetts; Margo Mead of Avril Park, New York; Stuart Jr. (Julia) Mead of Bolton Landing, New York, and their mother Cindy Mead of Brant Lake, New York. Stuart is also survived by his four grandchildren, Scarlett, Leighton and Samuel Maltbie of Framingham, Massachusetts; and W. Knox Konazewski of Brant Lake, New York; a sister-in-law Susan Mead of Brant Lake, New York; and nieces and nephews Cindy Rhoday, Katy Altizer, John and Michael Rhoday, Jared, Johnathan and Ruth-Ann Rude and Jessica Mead as well as his best bud and fishing partner Jeff Allman of Stuart, Florida.
Friends may call on Stu’s family from 2 to 5 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 9, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg with a service at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Horicon Fire Department or Joseph Turcotte Memorial Fund in his honor.
