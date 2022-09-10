Suki Kwon McDermott

Tavernier — Suki Kwon McDermott passed away on Aug. 30, 2022, at her home in Tavernier, Florida, having lived an extraordinary life with extraordinary strength, passion, modesty and courage. In this world, there are people who watch things happen and people who make things happen. Suki was the latter.

Born in South Korea in 1950, Suki immigrated to the United States in 1970, where she met her husband Tom at Ft. Monmouth, New Jersey. While in New Jersey, Suki became a licensed casino dealer, working both in New Jersey and aboard cruise ships based in Fort Lauderdale. Suki and Tom later moved to Miami Shores, Florida and on July 5, 1976, Suki became a naturalized citizen in one of the largest naturalization ceremonies in history. This was one of the happiest days of her life and she never missed voting in an election from that day on.

