Sylvia Isabel Gonzalez, Born on Petronia Street in Key West on July 27, 1942, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Sylvia is preceded in glory by her parents Clara & Rene Machin, her siblings, Louis Bancells, Norma, Rene Machin, great-grandchild Everett Skiles, and the love of her life, her husband of 50 years, Jesus E. Gonzalez. She is survived by her Sister Carrie Snow and four daughters, Alice, (David) Parker, Estela, (Samuel) Shirk, Isabel, (Tom) Skiles, and Sonia, (George), Niles. Sylvia had 14 grandchildren, Brandi (Ashby) Goldstein, Danielle, (Ryan) Mclean, Julie, (Brian) Mingo, Samantha, (Nick) Batty, Kimmie, (Michael) Labrada, Mia Gonzalez, DJ, (Heidi) Parker, Janell, (John) Anthony, Kaylee, (George) Fernandez, Thomas, (Nastassha) Skiles, Michael, (Ashley) Skiles, Nina (Travis) Griffin, Angela Niles, and William Bubba Niles. There are also numerous great and great-great-grandchildren and an untold number of beloved ‘’cousins’’ nieces and nephews across the generations...
At 15 years old, Sylvia met a handsome young Cuban man and fell head over heels in love. After a brief courtship, they were married at the Baptist Church on White Street and off to Cuba for their honeymoon. Sylvia often recounted her memories as a young Conch newlywed who couldn’t speak Spanish with a husband that only spoke Spanish. She bragged that this was when they got along the best! “The international language of love,” she’d say.
Her home on Georgia Street was truly everybody’s home. The front door stayed wide open almost all the time. Everyone was welcome, literally any time of the day or night. She was a strict mom, and even so, her house was where the neighborhood kids would flock. She volunteered at her daughters’ schools by making thousands of candied apples for the annual Truman School Halloween festival or working tirelessly with the Key West High School Band.
Sylvia was an accomplished seamstress who joked about failing Home Economics. She sewed hundreds of majorette, cheerleading, and Halloween costumes for children of all ages and created and altered wedding gowns for many brides all over the island.
Later in life, Sylvia launched into the workforce with several retail jobs and settled on a career with the Monroe County School district in “Adult Education.” With her now perfected Spanish, she was an asset to the program. She helped translate and tutor many Spanish-speaking individuals and helped them obtain their GED. Sylvia then became Mom, Mami, or Abuela to many more. She left Adult Ed and worked with her friends at the Southernmost Point Guest House for many years. With her love of Key West and its history, she made friends with people worldwide. Sylvia continued to use her creative talents as a floral assistant at the “Key West Florist” until 2005 and then picked back up with the School Board and fully retired in 2013. After retirement, she could either be found traveling the world or supporting her grandchildren and great-grands at their numerous sporting and musical events.
Her daughters would like to thank Amedisys Hospice nurses and staff for the support and love shown to their very special Mamma in recent weeks. While we will mourn her loss, we are comforted by the words found in 2 Corinthians 5:8, “she is present with the Lord,” and we rejoice knowing she is finally reunited with her loved ones who have passed.
A celebration of life memorial is planned for January 8, 2022, at Fifth Street Baptist Church in Key West at 4 pm.