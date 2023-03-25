Sylvia Rose (Knowles) Mitchell passed away peacefully on March 19, 2023 in Hospice at Estelle’s House in Ocala, Florida.
Sylvia was born in Key West, Florida on Dec. 26, 1934. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mayme and Richard Knowles, and sister Gloria (Knowles) Bishop. She is survived by her son Richard Mitchell (Myra), daughter Lisa (Mitchell) Chubbuck (Dean) and son Charles Mitchell. She is also survived by her grandchildren Richard (Ricky) Mitchell Jr. (Alyssa), Christopher Mitchell, Charlie (Bubba) Mitchell Jr. and Virginia Mitchell, as well as great-grandchildren Brantley and Bryce Huggins and Zachary Mitchell. Sylvia is also survived by her cousin Jan (Salas) Blue (Jim), her nephew Butch Bishop (Kathy) and her niece Dawn Bishop, as well as her dearest friend, Barbara (Bazo) Hickman.
Sylvia was a Conch and grew up in Key West. She worked for Bell South and then went on to a career with the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority. where she retired. She also waitressed for many years at the Black Angus Restaurant. She then became a guardian and devoted her love and time to the care of her grandchildren Charlie and Virginia Mitchell from the age of 5 until they were grown. She moved to Dunnellon, Florida, and then on to Ocala.
Her ashes will be placed in her family plot in Key West at a later date, per her wishes.
