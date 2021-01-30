Tammy Dale (Chandler) Knott was taken from us unexpectedly on Jan. 18, 2021, at the age of 48.
She is survived by her husband and partner of 30 years, Anthony, and the pride of her life, their son Garrett, of Key West. She is also survived by her mother, Sue, and husband Robert Keller of Greencastle, Pennsylvania, stepmother Brenda Chandler of Lexington, North Carolina, three stepsiblings, as well as several other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws in the Maryland and Pennsylvania areas. She is preceded in death by her father, Thomas Chandler.
Tammy was born in Frederick, Maryland, to Thomas Chandler and Sue (Long) Keller. She graduated from Middletown High School, Middletown, Maryland, Over the years Tammy and her family resided in the states of Maryland, Delaware, Virginia and North Carolina, with her husband’s job, before settling in the Keys in 2009. Along the way she formed many lasting friendships and worked at different levels of the administrative field and most recently as Senior Coordinator for Monroe County Solid Waste. She was always being labeled a dedicated and accomplished professional in her positions, not to mentioned very well-liked by all that she worked with and served. This was all done while always insuring her home was filled with love for her family and friends.
Tammy will be remembered for her outgoing “tell it how it is” personality, her unending devotion to help others and how she loved with all her heart. She was everyone’s friend and always made sure that the ones she loved were taken care of, especially her husband and son, whom she would go to any lengths to take care of and protect.
She will also be remembered for her passion for animals, especially for her pet bearded dragons and iguanas. She was known by many as the mother of dragons, for her knowledge, advocacy and pure love for reptiles.
A Celebration of Life for Tammy will be scheduled and announced in the near future.
In lieu of flowers, her family is requesting that donations in Tammy’s name be made to the Key West Wildlife Center (https://keywestwildlifecenter.org/) and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm (https:/www.keysso.net/farm).