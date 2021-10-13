Terri Jo Barnes, 63, died peacefully in her sleep Sept. 17, 2021. Terri was born to Quinton (Jack) and Margaret (Hunter) Barnes on Dec. 6, 1957, in Savannah, Georgia.
Terri attended Savannah High while also working for the Social Security office. After graduating, Terri became a secretary, and a very good one. She worked in the legal profession for years, then went to work for the police department, parks and recreation department and the mayor’s office.
In the mid-1990s, Terri went to Key West and fell in love with the island life. She lived there for many years working for Mel Fisher. Terri did move up to the Port St. Lucie area, living there for several years working and caring for her mother.
Terri moved back to Key West, where she met and fell in love with her future husband, Jim. Terri retired to “live in paradise” “just watching Key West go by.” In Key West, you could find Terri on her porch in her rocking chair “living the good life.”
Terri was preceded in death by her parents and her partner, Christopher Sidorski.
Terri left behind her husband James (Jim) Dixon, Key West, Florida; her sisters Sheryl (Gene), Arrington, Tifton, Georgia; Gina (Brent Johnson) Barnes, Duluth, Minnesota; Rebecca (Ronald Teston) Cowart, Midway, Georgia; Tara Barnes, Savannah; step -daughter Stephanie (Larry) Whittaker and their daughter Elizabeth, Douglasville, Georgia; many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews, and many, many friends.
Terri’s service will be on Saturday, Oct. 16, at Family Nation Church, 802 Pennsylvania Ave., at 2 p.m. Terri’s dear friend, Pastor Dyanne Reese, will preside over the ceremony.
Family and friends will be gathering at Coach’s Corner in Thunderbolt after the service; please join us.
