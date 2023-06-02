Tharon Sapp Dunn

Tharon Dunn died Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Nantucket Cottage Hospital, surrounded by loved ones. She was 72. Born Nov. 16, 1950 in Alexandria, Virginia to Tharon Sapp and Bruce Daniel Sapp, Tharon was the eldest of four children. She grew up in Raleigh, North Carolina, where her father was the Episcopal Rector of Christ Church. A life-long reader, she graduated in 1972 with a degree in English Literature from UNC Chapel Hill. It was at Chapel Hill, in an ethics class, that she met her husband, Lee Dunn.
Drawn to Nantucket by its natural beauty, land conservation, historic preservation and the ethos of the resident community, Tharon and Lee began their married life on the island in 1972. In her first years on Nantucket, Tharon worked a variety of jobs — as a clerk at the Camera Shop, at the Emporium, and the flower shop, before becoming the manager of Upstairs, Downstairs, an Irish imports store. In 1983, she opened Bramhall & Dunn — an exquisitely curated shop that showcased handmade items from around the world, from sweaters and kilims, to fine furniture and glassware. Before the internet made global items readily available, Tharon undertook annual buying trips to trade shows in England and New York, where she sought out unique creations from around the world. With her unfailing good taste, she had a natural ability to find and create beauty.
