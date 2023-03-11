Thomas A. Vetter passed away peacefully Feb. 25, 2023, in his home in New Orleans, Louisiana. He was born in Jefferson City, Missouri, on Dec. 30, 1935, to Alex and Hazel Vetter. Educated in the local parochial schools, he graduated cum laude from Georgetown University in 1957. He served four years as an officer in the United States Air Force, living in Tokyo for one year and in Manila for two. He then attended the University of Missouri, where he received both M.A. and L.L.B. degrees in 1964. He received an L.L.M. degree in 1984 from the London School of Economics of the University of London. In 1966, he and the late Winston Cook formed the law firm now known as Cook, Vetter, Doerhoff and Landwehr, where he practiced until his retirement.
In 1966, he wed Jane Andrae of Jefferson City, Missouri and they remained married for more than 50 years until her passing in 2019. They are survived by their children, Helen Walton Goldring of New Orleans, Louisiana and Thomas A. Vetter, Jr. of Chicago, Illinois, their spouses Jeffrey Goldring and Johanna Vetter, and four grandchildren Henry Andrae Vetter, Ana Bella Vetter, Stephen Andrae Goldring and Zachary Alex Goldring.
Tom served in a variety of civic and professional organizations. He was president of the Jefferson City United Way and the Capital City Council on the Arts. He was a director of the St. Mary’s Health Center Foundation and of Capitol Projects, Inc. (the Sheltered Workshop). He was a life member of the State Historical Society of Missouri and Friends of the Missouri State Archives. He was a director of the Key West Harry S. Truman Foundation. He was a director of Central Bancompany, Inc. for 37 years.
Mr. Vetter was the National Chair of the Jefferson Club of the University of Missouri and served on the board of the University of Missouri Law School Foundation. He was a member of the Law Society and the Library Society of the University.
He served on the Board of Governors of the Missouri Bar, was chairman of the Editorial Board of the Journal of the Missouri Bar, and for 20 years wrote a column, “The Flag,” commenting on Missouri appellate court decisions. He was a trustee of the Supreme Court of Missouri Historical Society and served as its President for 12 years.
He was a member of the Jefferson City Country Club, the Key West Yacht Club and the Army and Navy Club of Manila.
Tom and his beloved wife, Jane, considered Key West very much their home and cherished their time with their family and friends on the island.
A memorial service will take place in Jefferson City, Missouri in the spring, and a celebration of life held In Key West at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made in his name to Save Our Pines, http://www.saveourpines.com.
