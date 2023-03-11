Thomas A. Vetter

Vetter

Thomas A. Vetter passed away peacefully Feb. 25, 2023, in his home in New Orleans, Louisiana. He was born in Jefferson City, Missouri, on Dec. 30, 1935, to Alex and Hazel Vetter. Educated in the local parochial schools, he graduated cum laude from Georgetown University in 1957. He served four years as an officer in the United States Air Force, living in Tokyo for one year and in Manila for two. He then attended the University of Missouri, where he received both M.A. and L.L.B. degrees in 1964. He received an L.L.M. degree in 1984 from the London School of Economics of the University of London. In 1966, he and the late Winston Cook formed the law firm now known as Cook, Vetter, Doerhoff and Landwehr, where he practiced until his retirement.

In 1966, he wed Jane Andrae of Jefferson City, Missouri and they remained married for more than 50 years until her passing in 2019. They are survived by their children, Helen Walton Goldring of New Orleans, Louisiana and Thomas A. Vetter, Jr. of Chicago, Illinois, their spouses Jeffrey Goldring and Johanna Vetter, and four grandchildren Henry Andrae Vetter, Ana Bella Vetter, Stephen Andrae Goldring and Zachary Alex Goldring.

