Thomas J. Wisniewski

In the words of his daughter, Jeannie: “Thursday, September 2nd was both the worst and the best day of my life. The worst day because my dad, Tom passed away …and the best day because he was at last out of pain.” Tom battled numerous illnesses with such quiet strength and courage that some of his friends called him “Superman” and even gifted him with a red superhero cape.
Born in Kansas City, Missouri to Helen Kitts and John Matthew Wisniewski, Tom started his career as a commercial plumber at age 14 and continued working in that field all over the country for more than 50 years. At age 62, he took an early retirement and moved to Cudjoe Key, Florida to fish. This is where he met Peggy Taylor, who became his life partner. Together they created gem stone jewelry with stones that they collected on many road trips out west. They sold their creations at various shows, galleries and gift shops, if Tom didn’t give them away first to his friends.
Because of his fondness for animals, Tom started a small and successful pet-sitting business in the lower Keys.
The dictionary definition of “nice: pleasant in manner; good natured; kind.” These are the words that describe Tom by everyone who knew him.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dick, and son, little Tom. Tom is survived by daughter, Jeannie Trask; son, Rick Wisniewski; sisters, Cecelia Lightfoot and Debbie Foster; brother, Mike Perry; seven grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Also surviving are Tom’s life partner, Peggy Taylor, her daughter and son, Meg Farley and Tom Harden, as well as Peggy and Tom’s four rescued dogs, Omar, Kizzy, Luna and Max.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Florida Keys SPCA in Key West and/or Marathon.
A Celebration of Life for Tom may be held at a future date.
