Tiffany Marie Graz passed away on Nov. 8, 2021, unexpectedly at the age of 30. She was born and raised in Key West and was residing in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
She attended Key West High School. Tiffany was a loving wife and mom to three young children. She loved being a mom and a housewife. Ever since she was a child, being a wife and mom were her passions.
She knew her husband, Daniel, whom she had been married to for 13 years, since the age of 5, when they were in the same kindergarten class together.
She was preceded in death by her mom, Jacquelyn “Jill” Malopolski; her grandparents, Frederick and Kathryn Schoneck and Pedro “Papito” Suarez. She is survived by her husband, Daniel Graz and their children: Daniel “Cheko”, Andrew and Lauren. She was also survived by her father, Michael Suarez Sr.; her siblings: Michael “Mikey” Suarez Jr. and Trisha Suarez; and her grandma, Camelia Suarez. She has numerous in-laws, cousins, nephews, nieces, aunts, and uncles who loved her dearly. She was loved by many and will be missed greatly.
Funeral services will be held at Dean-Lopez Funeral Home in Key West on Saturday, Dec. 4, at noon.
