Tiffany N. Hendry, actress, producer and business entrepreneur, 1942-2022
Tiffany Hendry, president and co-founder of a national marketing services firm, formally an off-Broadway and commercial actress, associate founder of a regional theater company and a decades-long advocate and active member of various Women Business Enterprise organizations in the pursuit of fostering the mentorship of young women launching their own businesses, died on Aug. 24, 2022, of cancer complications at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in New London, Connecticut.
Tiffany’s career began as an aspiring actress attending Vanderbilt University and Boston College as a drama major, where her co-performer/student was Faye Dunaway. Tiffany studied additionally at the famed Actor’s Studio in New York City and subsequently appeared in the acclaimed long-running off-Broadway production of “Trojan Women” in 1963, which ran for more than 600 performances. Ms. Hendry was also honored to be the sole white member of the off-Broadway Negro Ensemble Company in the late 1960s.
Tiffany put acting aside in favor of the recording industry on the West Coast in 1969, producing music tracks and records associated with Scientology’s first Celebrity Center in Hollywood, California, while focusing on talent development and producing. Two years later, Ms. Hendry’s career shifted once again back to the East Coast, where she returned to theater, TV commercial acting and ultimately, capital funding and administrative responsibilities in the founding of the Whole Theater Company with Olympia Dukakis in the early ‘70s.
In 1979, Tiffany co-founded Kipany Productions Ltd., initially a New York City film production company, evolving into a national direct marketing services company serving a variety of Fortune 100 enterprises for more than 40 years.
As co-founder and president of Kipany, along with her husband and business partner, Kip Colligan, the firm initially provided film, video and TV creative services to clients including Donald Trump and the Trump Organization for 20 years, live performances at Washington’s Kennedy Center for President George H.W Bush and the Republican National Committee, gala production for Paul Newman’s Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, with hosting by Paul Newman and David Letterman, and major live events including the American Academy of Dramatic Arts Lincoln Center tribute featuring Robert Redford.
Under Tiffany’s leadership, Kipany provided creative services for four governors of New Jersey and every mayor of New York City for 25 years. During the last two decades, she guided the reinvention of her company to provide direct marketing services, counting America’s largest corporations as their clients including AT&T, Verizon, Comcast, T-Mobile, SXM, Travelers and Disney Television Group among others. Her firm has generated client incremental revenue of well above $40 billion. Ms. Hendry’s business ownership interests also includes Revenue Connect, a national digital marketing firm with offices in the United States and the European Union.
Tiffany Hendry, a resident of Key West and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, as well as summer resident of Stonington, Connecticut, at the time of her death, is survived by her husband and business partner, Kip Colligan, her two sons, Dallas Brennan and Ben Brennan, daughter-in-law Candice Brennan, four grandchildren, Solomon, Eva, Alex and Herschel, as well as her two sisters, Jaime Hendry and Christy Tull. Memorial services information in Key West and Stonington will follow.
