Tiffany N. Hendry

Hendry

Tiffany N. Hendry, actress, producer and business entrepreneur, 1942-2022

Tiffany Hendry, president and co-founder of a national marketing services firm, formally an off-Broadway and commercial actress, associate founder of a regional theater company and a decades-long advocate and active member of various Women Business Enterprise organizations in the pursuit of fostering the mentorship of young women launching their own businesses, died on Aug. 24, 2022, of cancer complications at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in New London, Connecticut.

