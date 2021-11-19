Timothy Patrick Nolan Jr., 76, of Key West, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Mount Sinai Medical Center, Miami Beach, Florida.
He was born on May 3, 1945 in Stamford, Connecticut to the late Timothy P. Nolan Sr. and Grace Morrell Nolan. He graduated from Iona College in New Rochelle, New York. He retired after 30 years with IBM as a Senior Forecaster. He served as a volunteer fireman in Glenbrook, Connecticut. He was an avid science fiction reader.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Humby Nolan, of Key West; son Sean (Deniz Lohja) Nolan of New York; sister Patti Czescik; brothers Tommy Nolan of Kentucky, Terry Nolan of Connecticut, Brian Nolan of Connecticut, Bobby Nolan of Florida; and grandchildren Kaya and Kartal Nolan. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Kathy Auch and brother Kevin Nolan. No services are planned. The Dean-Lopez Funeral Home in Key West is entrusted with all funeral arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Timothy Nolan, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.