Toba Joy (Gold) Cohen died May 9, 2023, after a brief illness. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Cohen (Steven Caudill) of Chicago, and her son Jonathan Cohen (Zeena Meurer) of New York; by her stepchildren Mark Cohen (Jane) of Washington, D.C. and Lauren Small (Donald) of Baltimore, Maryland; by grandchildren Adam Small of Washington, Sara Small of Chicago, Benjamin Small of Washington, Genna Cohen of Washington, Marissa Comart of Washington, Ramona Myers-Cohen of Meadville, Pennsylvania, Thalia Myers-Cohen of Chicago, and Dandelion Cohen of New York; by great-grandchildren Samuel, Vera, Sonia, and Eve Small of Washington, and Julian and Logan Comart of Washington. Toba was predeceased by her beloved husband, Edward Cohen, M.D., of Chicago and Key West, and by her brother Harvey Gold of Denver.

Born Toba Joy Gold on Feb. 21, 1940, in Rockford, Illinois, to Goldie Jeanne (née Goldman) and Hyman Mitchel Gold, immigrant Jews from Russia, she grew up in Denver, Colorado. Later in life, she liked to reminisce that after she had read every book in her elementary school library, she would sit in the hallway with her classmates, teaching them how to read. She rode horses, skied, and got her first job at 14 working at Woolworth's. Toba carried these natural inclinations — learning, teaching, working and adventure —  throughout her life.

