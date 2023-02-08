Tom Corcoran

Thomas Franklin Corcoran, 79, died Jan. 16, 2023, in Lakeland, Florida, with his sister Carolyn and his dear friend Dinah by his side. Tom was many things to many people, but above all, he was a beloved member of his family.

Born July 13, 1943, to Ralph A. and Mary Louise (Franklin) Corcoran in Cleveland, Ohio, Tom grew up in Cleveland Heights and Shaker Heights with his two younger sisters. He graduated from Miami University of Ohio, and served in the U.S. Navy, first shipping out in 1967. Stationed in Key West for a time, he found his spirit’s home, and also met two of his dearest lifelong friends, David Fox and John Lockwood. Tom ultimately lived there or nearby for the rest of his life, visiting often in person and even more often in his storytelling and writing.

