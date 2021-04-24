Tomas Ignacio Gonzalez, 51, also known as “Pupi” went to be with The Lord on April 15, 2021. He was born on June 9, 1969, in Jersey City, New Jersey to Dominga Gonzalez and the late Tomas Morales. When he was just a few weeks old, he moved to Key West where he grew up, went to school and started his own family. He lived briefly in Miami before making Key West his permanent home. He acquired many job traits, with painting being his most recent and favorable one. He always had a love for the ocean and fishing since he was a child and shared that love with his son as well as family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Lance Gonzalez, his father, and his grandparents Ignacio and Pura Gonzalez. He is survived by his fiancé Erika Pribula, daughter Lauren Gonzalez-Pazo (Louie Jr), his mom (George Lopez), his brothers David Gonzalez (Crystal), Tony Gonzalez, and Tommy Morales, his granddaughters Lola and Lyla Pazo, nieces and nephews, countless family members and friends.
There will be a service held for him at The Basilica of St. Mary Star of the Sea in Key West on Friday, April 30, at 4 p.m. Castillo & Thurston’s Funeral Home is entrusted with all funeral arrangements.