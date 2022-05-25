On May 15, 2022, Tomasa Hernandez, wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully and happy in Key West, surrounded by the love of her family, at the age of 83 years. Tomasa was very well-known for her seafood shack “Tomasita Seafood,” where she sold the freshest seafood in town caught by her late husband Rigoberto Hernandez Sr. on his commercial lobster boat “Sugar Daddy.”
Tomasa Hernandez was born in Guanabacoa, Cuba in 1938, where she met the love of her life and husband of 61 years. Together they traveled via boat to come to Key West, Florida to make a life for themselves and their family.
A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, May 25, 2022, starting at 10:30 a.m. Tomasita will be escorted by a band from Castillo and Thurston Funeral Home to The Basilica of St. Mary Star of the Sea.
Following, there will be a service at The Basilica of St. Mary Star of the Sea at 11 a.m.
Please wear all white, as this was her final wish.
We will always remember the one and only Tomasita Seafood!
To plant a tree in memory of Tomasa Hernandez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.