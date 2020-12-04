Trevon Dondre Albury, 27, passed away on Nov. 19, 2020, in Tampa, Florida. A public viewing will be held on Friday, Dec. 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Newman United Methodist Church. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 2 p.m. at Newman United Methodist Church. Burial to follow in the family plot of Key West City Cemetery. All arrangements are entrusted to Key West Mortuary and Cremation Center Inc.

