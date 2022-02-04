With deepest sorrow, we sadly announce Tylan Rayne Sabo, our most beloved son, brother, nephew, cousin and grandson, passed suddenly on Jan. 28, at age 26. Those who Knew Ty even just a little have lost a special light in their lives.
Tylan will be immensely missed everyday for the rest of our lives, by his mother, Andrea, father, Richard, his two brothers Traven Storm and Taryn Hail and three special cousins, who were like siblings, Levi McGrath, Kyley Paradise and Arizona McGrath, and his very special grandmother, LaVonne Shaw. He also leaves behind his truly beloved fiancée, Silvina Fagalde.
You are always loved and never forgotten, may your soul rest in peace.
To live in the hearts of those you leave behind is not to die,
Funeral Mass and the eulogy will be held Saturday, Feb. 5, at 11 a.m. at The Basilica of St. Mary Star of the Sea, 1010 Windsor Lane, Key West.
Celebration of Life will be at the VFW following the service. Please join family and friends as we celebrate Tylan’s remembrance.
To plant a tree in memory of Tylan Sabo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
