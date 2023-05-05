Vera “Diane” (Sterling) Jensen, loving mother, devoted wife and great friend to many, passed peacefully on May 1, 2023, in Key West at the age of 87.
Diane is survived by her three children, Karen Lane (Bill), Flemming Jensen Jr. (Kris) and Paul Erik Jensen (Monique); grandchildren Stephanie Jensen, Brandon Jensen and Candace Jensen; and sister Linda. She was preceded in death by her husband, Flemming Jensen Sr., father William Sterling, mother Vera Sterling, and brothers David and John.
Diane was born on Oct. 29, 1935, in Endicott, New York. She started her career in the supermarket business right out of high school in Syracuse, New York, and met her husband, Flemming, there. They raised their family, and she became a stay-at-home mom. His job took them to Atlanta, Georgia in 1969 where she re-entered the work force as Regional Training Manager for Kroger supermarkets. She was involved in more than 200 supermarket openings during that time!
In 1997, Diane and Flemming retired to St. George, Utah, where they enjoyed making new friends, traveling, camping, fishing, playing golf, having company and volunteering for many unique events including the Senior Games. They both embraced the rugged terrain and beauty that Utah and the entire West has to offer. Diane was known as the event organizer for her community (no surprise!), gathering neighbors and friends together for holidays and special events and providing cooking and baking to spread the joy.
After her husband, Flemming, passed away in 2019, Diane’s next life adventure brought her to Key West to be close to her daughter, Karen, and her son-in-law Bill, where she enjoyed the beautiful weather, blue waters, brightly colored flowers and palm trees and her favorite fried shrimp at Geiger Key Marina, where she was well-loved.
Diane began residence at Poinciana Gardens Senior Living Facility in 2020, where she is fondly remembered by both friends and staff for her fashion sense, infectious smile and quick wit.
The family would like to thank all the caregivers who took care of Diane in recent times.
Several gatherings will be held for family and friends as we continue to celebrate the life of this beautiful, amazing woman who touched the lives of so many people.
