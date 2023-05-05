Vera Diane Sterling Jensen

Vera “Diane” (Sterling) Jensen, loving mother, devoted wife and great friend to many, passed peacefully on May 1, 2023, in Key West at the age of 87.

Diane is survived by her three children, Karen Lane (Bill), Flemming Jensen Jr. (Kris) and Paul Erik Jensen (Monique); grandchildren Stephanie Jensen, Brandon Jensen and Candace Jensen; and sister Linda. She was preceded in death by her husband, Flemming Jensen Sr., father William Sterling, mother Vera Sterling, and brothers David and John.

