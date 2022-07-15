Violet Josephine Pita, 94, passed away peacefully at her home in Key West, on July 9, 2022. Violet, a true Conch, was born in Key West on Dec. 5, 1927. She married Hector D. Pita on Nov. 17, 1947, and created a beautiful life and large loving family together.
Violet is survived by her loving children, Paul Pita and Monica Wiggins (Jerry), grandchildren Grace Thrift (Brinson), Chelsea Pita and Brent Wiggins, great-grandchildren Cuyler and Luella Thrift, and Noah Steinbach, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Adelfa and Loami Arias, her brothers Cecil and Tommy, sisters Teresa ,Grace and Leona, husband Hector Pita and her eldest grandchild, Ashley Wiggins.
Violet, better known as “Abuela” helped to raise many children locally, whether family or not. Abuela loved hard and stood her ground firm. She was a caretaker, a confidant, roommate and a source of guidance to many. Violet was known for her local culinary delights. Some of her best dishes were her boliche, enchillado and flan; her recipes are still used to this day.
She was a loving and loyal member of The Basilica of St. Mary Star of the Sea. Abuela also took great pride in her job at the church’s gift shop, and looked forward to every shift she could take behind the counter.
Violet made a great impact on many lives. She was a woman of family and faith, and she will be missed, always.
The family would like to thank the caregivers and Hospice of the Florida Keys for providing love and care for Abuela as she reached the end of her days.
A funeral mass will be held Friday, July 15, at 11 a.m. at The Basilica of St. Mary, with a private burial to follow. The Dean-Lopez Funeral Home is entrusted with all funeral arrangements.
