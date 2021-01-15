Virginia L. “Ginger” Brown, 72, of Greensburg, Pennsylvania, passed from this life on to the next on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, after a long struggle with many ailments and COVID-19. She was born July 3, 1948, in New Canaan, Connecticut, the daughter of Marjorie Drible Roberts, of Greensburg, and the late Milton Roberts.
Ginger was able to travel a lot while growing up because her dad was a career U.S. Navy man. Of all the places she lived, Key West, Florida, was her favorite. She had a variety of jobs throughout her life: short-order cook, waitress, bus aide for special needs children and home care aide for the elderly. She was Methodist by faith, a shut-in member of St. Paul UMC, Youngwood, Pennsylvania.
In addition to her father, she was predeceased by a brother, Raymond Roberts and her Nana Drible, whom she loved dearly. In addition to her mother, Ginger is survived by her husband of 46 years, Vincent Brown; a daughter, Brandy Brown of Leechburg; two grandchildren, Tyler Brown and Madeliene Williams; two sisters, Pat Taylor of Indiana, and Debbie (Charlie) Beaver of Ohio; two brothers; Milton Roberts Jr. of Florida and Richard Roberts of Maine; her in-laws, Darryl and Janice Brown of Greensburg; and sister-in-law, Lourinda Rubright of North Carolina.
Vince wishes to thank all of Virginia’s doctors, nurses and aides who helped her through the last few months at Excela Westmoreland Hospital and RNC of Greater Pittsburgh. There will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. For online condolences, visit http://www.barnhartfuneralhome.com.