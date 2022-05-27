Virginia Wheeler Probert

Virginia “Ginny” (Wheeler) Probert, a 50-year resident of Key West, departed this life peacefully on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at her home in Destin, Florida, at the age of 96. She was predeceased by her spouse of more than 62 years, Daniel C. Probert. She is survived by her three children, Ben and (Jeri) Probert of Jackson, Michigan; Carlie and (Joseph) Zaroff of New Hope, Pennsylvania; and Jency Probert and (Gary Addleman), of Tallahassee, Florida. She is also survived by three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, Sarah and (Donald) Odom of Chester, South Carolina, and their daughters, Jency Elaine and Sadie Lynn; Richard and (Penelope) Lewis of Santa Barbara, California; and Ruby Lewis, of Tallahassee.
Virginia was born and raised in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the daughter of Clarence Otto and Blanch Cloe Wisecup Wheeler. She was predeceased by her parents, grandparents and one brother, John Borden Wheeler. She attended Will Rogers High School (Class of 1943). When she was 20, she served in the WAVES as a Pharmacy Mate II during World War II, stationed in Bethesda, Maryland and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. After leaving the service, she attended the University of Tulsa in Oklahoma, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism.
After college, Virginia worked in Santa Fe, New Mexico, for the Catholic Church, editing and selling advertising for the newsletter. She eventually moved to Wichita, Kansas, and worked for Boeing Aircraft in personnel, until she met and married Dan in 1953. They settled for a brief period in Vestal, New York, then moved to Jackson, Michigan, where they raised three children. She was active in the community, church, especially working with the Michigan Junior Welfare League for more than 10 years.
In 1965, they moved to Key West, when Dan accepted a position with the Naval Air Development Center. In Key West, Virginia worked as a substitute teacher as well as volunteered for many activities in the community: Girl Scouts; Pink Lady at the Lower Florida Keys Hospital; Red Cross with the Navy Hospital and Clinic; Hospice; and the Literacy Volunteers of America. In the early 1970s and ’80s, she and Dan owned and operated the Ship-A-Hoy Motel and Marina (now Harborside Motel and Marina) on Garrison Bight.
After retiring in 1986, Virginia and Dan were active in many community endeavors, ranging from Navy League to the Key West Garden Club and the Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden. In addition to spending time on their boat, “Our Rapture,” she enjoyed traveling, on her own and with Dan. She visited almost all 50 of the United States, Canada, Mexico, China and parts of Europe. Virginia and Dan went on several trips with friends and family throughout the U.S., visiting Australia and New Zealand, Greece and Egypt, and floated a barge down the canals in Wales, England.
Virginia loved the Keys and Key West, especially all the many wonderful people she met and became friends with over the years. Final arrangements to be announced. Her final resting place will be in the waters south of Key West, where she hopes her remains will co-mingle with Dan’s. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Women in Military Service for America Memorial Foundation, 200 N. Glebe Road, Suite 400, Arlington, VA 22203, or the Key West Botanical Garden Society, 5210 College Road, Key West, FL 33040.