W. John Bringle, born July 25, 1954, son of Norma Bringle and the late Bill Bringle, left his earthly home on Sept. 27, 2021.
John was a big man in every sense of the word, even though he was a man of few words.
He was a beloved and respected 30-year veteran of the Key West Fire Department, starting as a firefighter in 1980 and working his way up to the position of Commander, where he led his crews by example. He spent most of his career at Station No. 3, which is now the Key West Fire House Museum.
John loved fishing in his classic Seacraft, the Hawkeye, with his sons Greg and Steven. He passed on the respect for the ocean to his beloved grandchildren, Nora and Jaxon.
John is survived by the love of his life, Lynda, his mother Norma Bringle, sons, Greg (Laura) Bringle and Steven (Jorden) Bringle, and the sparkles in his eyes, Nora and Jaxon Bringle. In addition, his sister, Linda (Steve) Hinchcliffe, brother, Steve (Judy) Bringle, in-laws, Bob and Janet Sherrill, Debbie (Joe) Ryan, Bob (Linda) Sherrill. Nieces, Jenny (Max) Benbrook, Sarah (Erick) Diaz, Amelia (Matthew) Dahar, Natalie (Alex) Hinchcliffe, Amy (Josh) Stewart, Emily (Austin) Crutchfield, and Allison Harris. Nephews, Bobby (Kalina) Bringle, Taylor (Taryn) Sherrill, many great-nieces and nephews, Uncle Bob and Aunt Patty, along with countless long-time friends.
Big John will be missed by those who knew him and for those that didn’t, they missed an opportunity to meet a gentle giant of a man.
A short service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, on Flagler Avenue, on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 2 p.m. It is only fitting that his Celebration of Life be held at the Key West Fire House Museum, located at 1024 Grinnell St., from 4 to 6 p.m.
Donations may be made in his memory to Grace Lutheran School or the Fire House Museum.
Our family wishes to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the healthcare workers who tirelessly cared for our loved one.
To plant a tree in memory of W. Bringle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.