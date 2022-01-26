Waldo Emory Collins

Waldo Collins, born in Key West, Florida on July 13, 1929, to John A. and Elva N. Collins, a proud fourth-generation Conch, passed away on Dec. 31, 2021, with family by his side.
Waldo grew up in Key West with his older brother, John Jr., and graduated from Key West High School in 1947. He joined the U.S. Air Force the following year, serving in Germany during the Berlin Airlift.
He returned to the U.S. in 1952, stationed at the James Connally Airbase in Waco, Texas, where he met the love of his life, Jean Kamp.
He was honorably discharged from the Air Force in July 1952, and married Jean in New Franklin, Missouri on July 27, 1952.
In October 1952, they returned to Key West, where he went to work for Civil Service at the Naval Air Station, Boca Chica, Key West, FL.
They welcomed their daughter, Victoria Lynn (Vicki), in 1954.
In 1958, he went to work as a Civil Service fireman, eventually becoming captain and retiring in 1979.
In 1986, after seven years of retirement, he went to work for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office as a bailiff. He worked for several judges over the next four years and formally retired in December 1990.
In June 1991, he and Jean moved to The Redland, Miami, Florida, where they moved to a lovely country home on 1 1/3 acres with a large workshop. There he planted many Florida native fruit trees and spent countless hours in the yard orchard and his workshop.
He was an active member of the South Florida Woodturners Guild. His workshop was used often for the guild’s workshops, and their home was used often for guild picnics.
He was predeceased by his parents, John and Elva Collins; his brother, John Jr.; grandparents, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Jean; his daughter, Vicki (Pinsky); and son-in-law, Alex; his niece, Venita Foos; first cousins, Hilda Millard, Kathy Turner (Steve), and Danny Pinder; many family members; and many great friends he made over his 92 years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the ASPCA.
