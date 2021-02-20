Aug. 10, 1932 — Feb. 7, 2021
Wanda G. Mullikin passed away on Feb. 7, 2021. She was predeceased by her brothers Halvey, Donald, Leroy and Stanley Perdue and her sister Lucille Miller. Wanda was born in Montgomery County, Ohio, on Aug. 10, 1932 where she lived with her parents, James W. and Rosie Tillison Perdue and her five brothers and two sisters.
Wanda moved to Dania Beach, Florida, in 1946 with her parents as a 14-year-old teenager. She attended and graduated from South Broward High School in 1951. While still in high school, she met and eventually married James Clyde “Buddy” Mullikin, a native of Dania, in 1951. She and Buddy spent nearly 70 years together and were blessed with four wonderful children whom she loved dearly. She spent many years as a member of the First Baptist Church of Dania, where she made a number of wonderful friends.
Wanda was employed by the City of Dania Beach off and on for 43 years begining in 1951, where she served as the City Clerk and occasional Acting City Manager the last 22 years there.
Wanda retired from the City of Dania Beach on Dec. 31, 1994. After their retirement, she and Buddy moved from Dania Beach to Cudjoe Key, Florida, in 1995 where she enjoyed the beauty of God’s creation in the Keys, fishing on their boat the Buwanda and hosting many visits with family and friends over the years. She also enjoyed spending time with her church family at Sugarloaf Baptist Church.
Wanda is survived by her husband, James C. “Buddy” Mullikin and her children, Donald (Linda) Mullikin, David E. Mullikin, Nanci Denny, and Kenneth (Amy) Mullikin. She is also survived by her brother Robert Perdue and sister Letha Rhoades (Jerre); 12 grandchildren, one step-grandson, one step-granddaughter and 18 great-grandchildren and three step-great grandchildren.
A private graveside service was held for the family. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date due to the coronavirus.