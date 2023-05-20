Wanda Mae England Beard

Beard

Wanda Mae England Beard went to her heavenly home on May 2, 2023. She was born May 21, 1955, in London, Kentucky and was only 67 years of age. She was a beloved mother, Christian and, at one time, wife to John Beard, who preceded her in death. Wanda was a faithful woman who loved the Lord, her family and community.

Wanda lost her immediate family starting with her mother, Lena Sue Creech England, at an early age. One year later, she lost her precious sister Barbara Ann England. Several years later her brother, Walter England Jr., and her father, Walter England Sr. passed away. Preceded in death were her beloved uncles, Gary Creech, James Creech, and Harold Creech.

