Wanda Mae England Beard went to her heavenly home on May 2, 2023. She was born May 21, 1955, in London, Kentucky and was only 67 years of age. She was a beloved mother, Christian and, at one time, wife to John Beard, who preceded her in death. Wanda was a faithful woman who loved the Lord, her family and community.
Wanda lost her immediate family starting with her mother, Lena Sue Creech England, at an early age. One year later, she lost her precious sister Barbara Ann England. Several years later her brother, Walter England Jr., and her father, Walter England Sr. passed away. Preceded in death were her beloved uncles, Gary Creech, James Creech, and Harold Creech.
She is survived by her only son John Beard Jr. (wife Michelle Beard). She is also survived by her aunts, Bonnie Creech Walters (Patrick Walters), Brenda Creech Strickland, Janice Creech Nelson and Peggy Lee Creech (Gary), and Janet Whitehead England (Walter Jr. England). Wanda also has two uncles, Larry Creech (Carol Beard Creech), and Paul Douglas Creech. Wanda also has two sister-in-laws, Rhonda Beard Toomer (Michael Toomer) and Evelyn Beard Brewer (Bruce Brewer), Carol Beard Creech, and a brother-in-law Thomas Beard (Diane). She has several nieces, Sheena England Carrier (Tim Carrier) and Adrienne England Ward (Steve). She has many nieces and nephews.
Wanda was raised in Key West, Florida and graduated from Key West High School in 1973. During high school, she met her husband, John Beard, and shortly after graduation they got married. John joined the military, which took Wanda and John overseas, and was stationed in many states. For a short time, they came back to their beloved hometown and lived there for a short time. They eventually retired in Chester, Virginia.
Wanda worked as a legal secretary for many years as an office manager of a prestigious law firm in Richmond, Virginia. In retirement, she worked at the Massanutten Homeowners Association part-time to continue socializing and enjoy office work. Anyone who knew Wanda loved her smile and sense of humor. Her faith and willingness to help others made her a strong and loveable person. Wanda was a fun-loving, quick-witted and happy person. She loved the beach, she loved to sing, church and had several hobbies. She was happiest as a homemaker and loved her pets and home. She enjoyed taking them on walks and enjoyed nature.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 20, at 2 p.m. at the Linsey Funeral Home, located at 473 South Main St., Harrisonburg, Virginia. Key West High School Class of 1973 will be celebrating their 50th class reunion on the May 20, and Wanda will be greatly missed. Everyone who knew Wanda stated that she was a sweet, kind soul. A small gathering will also honor her life on that date, along with other classmates we have lost.
