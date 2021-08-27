Wayne D. Van Hest, age 92, of Mount Laurel, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021 at Brightview, Mount Laurel. Born in Philadelphia, Wayne grew up in the Philadelphia area, living in Beach Haven in the 1970s, also residing in Johannesburg, South Africa and Hudson, Ohio, and the last 33 years in Key West, Florida. He moved to Mount Laurel, last year. Wayne retired from Samuel Moore Company/Saint-Gobain as a General Sales Manager in 1978. He was an avid sport fisherman, who had an amazing passion for life.
Wayne will be remembered for his fondness of peanut butter pretzels and orange slices, Michelin Star-quality grilled cheeses, and plethora of naughty T-shirts and gag gifts. His mind was a library of jokes, which he generously shared with all. He always wore a bright smile, had a twinkle in his eye, and touched innumerable people with his wildly entertaining stories. A best friend to everyone, regardless of when they had met, he was always good for a laugh and a smile.
Wayne was predeceased by his sister, Diane, and parents, Edna (nee Grimdich) and Dr. Albert Fogg Van Hest. Surviving are his wife of 44 years, Lillian (nee Patrick), children Holly Allison Van Hest of Boston, Massachusetts, Wendy Smith and her husband Don of Galloway Township, New Jersey, Wayne D. Van Hest Jr. and his companion Donna Cassidy of Philadelphia, Richard Bambam and his wife Cindy of Long Beach, California, Sharon Baliker and her husband Paul of Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, along with 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren and his brother, Glen Van Hest and his wife Kay of San Diego, California.
Cremation was private and under the direction of Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, Ship Bottom, New Jersey. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Wayne’s family has asked that donations be made in his memory to the charity of your choice.
