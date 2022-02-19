Wayne G. Disdier, age 75, died at his home on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. He was a very honest, hard-working family man, son, brother, husband, father and grandpa.
Wayne was the first-born son and first-born grandson born to his parents, Gus J. Disdier and R. Alice Blancke Disdier Ellis, and their parents.
Wayne was married for more than 54 years to his high school sweetheart and wife, Andre (Andreanna) J. Aguon.
Wayne was the loving, devoted father to his children: Wendy (Chuck) Tosch, Ben W. (Mandi) Disdier, Amy Andrea (John) Fenwick, Kayla Alaynah Disdier, Nalani Annette Disdier, and young grandson, Jaden J.W. Fenwick.
Wayne was the only brother to Michael D. Disdier, and brother-in-law to Peter, Joe, Tony, Ted V, Aguon and Gary Houtz and to Gail Green Aguon, Arlene C. Aguon, Bernadette A. Houtz, and Juliet Acosta Aguon.
Wayne was a four-year U.S. Navy veteran, and he served in Vietnam on a tour of duty at Da Nang.
He had graduated from Key West High School in 1966. Wayne served locally in civil service at Truman Annex Naval Base and later at Boca Chica NAS, retiring after more than 30 years.
Wayne was a life-long local Florida Keys commercial fisherman with his son, Ben, and previously with his father, Gus Disdier.
Wayne was truly grateful for all the individual persons from the local medical and professional teams who helped him from Island Home Healthcare team and the local hospice organization for the past 15 months after he had suffered a major stroke until his passing
Wayne truly loved meeting and knowing people. He was truly a loyal, steadfast, kind, warm, generous and caring friend and neighbor to so many people who loved him and knew him personally.
