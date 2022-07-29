Wilbur S Franklin ll, born Feb. 7, 1954, passed peacefully on June 7, 2022 in Hialeah, Florida, from a heart attack. He is preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Geraldine Franklin.
Wilbur II, was a very kind, caring man and was liked by many people. He was loved and respected by his ex-wife, Tippi, and longtime friend. She will miss him very much. Wilbur helped the homeless whenever he could and was generous, giving to many charities. He worked for a few years at the Monroe County Tax Collector’s office.
A service to celebrate his life will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 2 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Duval St. Afterward, there will be a gathering at Thai Island to continue the celebration.
